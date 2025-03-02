Q1 EPS Estimates for agilon health Cut by Leerink Partnrs

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

agilon health Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,369.94. This represents a 27.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,600 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 215,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.