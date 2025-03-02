Q1 Earnings Forecast for GT Biopharma Issued By Roth Capital

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for GT Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GT Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

