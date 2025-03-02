Q1 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation Issued By Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.48. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

