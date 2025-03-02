Private Advisor Group LLC Has $709,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $237.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

