Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNW opened at $92.53 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

