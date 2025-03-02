Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for Chegg Earnings

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.10 on Friday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 372,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

