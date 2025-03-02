Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $789.63 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.91 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

