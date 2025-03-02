MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $706,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

