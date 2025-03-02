MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $706,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.