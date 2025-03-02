Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for BCYC Earnings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,397 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,028,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 500,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,327,503.16. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $69,646.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,013.13. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

