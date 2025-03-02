Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for Geron Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Geron

Geron Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Geron has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,538,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 28.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,769,000 after buying an additional 4,516,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $82,498,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.