JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 6.4% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 131.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

