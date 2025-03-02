JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

