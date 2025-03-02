Ieq Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.