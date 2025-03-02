HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,341.80. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,826.48. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alector by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alector by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Alector by 54.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 65.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

