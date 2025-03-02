HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for DAWN Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,739.65. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock valued at $651,225. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

