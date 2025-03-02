Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gossamer Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

