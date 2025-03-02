Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 404 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

