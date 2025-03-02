Genius Sports (GENI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

