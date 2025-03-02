Federal Signal Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

