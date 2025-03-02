Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FULC Q1 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of FULC opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 638,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.