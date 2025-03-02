Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $254.67 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $7.46 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.