DA Davidson Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $125.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AAON opened at $76.80 on Friday. AAON has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 691.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,121,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

