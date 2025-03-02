Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.