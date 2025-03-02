Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $13.78 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.