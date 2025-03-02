comScore (SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore Trading Down 0.3 %

SCOR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. comScore has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

