Compugen (CGEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 2.65. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

