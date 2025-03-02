Citigroup Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $339.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $361.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

Shares of ADSK opened at $274.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

