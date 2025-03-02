ChromaDex (CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.64 on Friday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

