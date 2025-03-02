Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($8.40) per share and revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.13. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

