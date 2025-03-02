BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $272,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

