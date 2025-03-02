Barclays Downgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Equal Weight

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

