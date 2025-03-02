Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

ADSK stock opened at $274.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.13. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

