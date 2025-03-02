Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $370.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $274.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

