Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CTS by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CTS by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $44.59 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,225,308. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock worth $3,331,185. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

