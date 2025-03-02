AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $19.45. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 146,707 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.