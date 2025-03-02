Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AMBA stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $132,495.37. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,369,167.16. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

