Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
