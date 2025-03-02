Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

