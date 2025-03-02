Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Akoya Biosciences worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

