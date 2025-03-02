Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
