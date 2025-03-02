Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

