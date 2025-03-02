Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 10,321.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

