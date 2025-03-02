Adeia’s (ADEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Adeia has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Adeia by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adeia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adeia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adeia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Adeia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

