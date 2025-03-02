AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

