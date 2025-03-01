Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.24 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $344.10 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.40 and a 200-day moving average of $339.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,190,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,505,000.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

