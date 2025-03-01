What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for HURN Q1 Earnings?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.81. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,336,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,452.50. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

