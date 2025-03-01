United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

UTHR stock opened at $319.96 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,278,893 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

