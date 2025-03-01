Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $14.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.04.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TME
Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of TME opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.