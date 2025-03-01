Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $14.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,411,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

