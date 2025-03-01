Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,990. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

