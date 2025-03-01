Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $74.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

