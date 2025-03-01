Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $74.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half
Robert Half Stock Up 0.9 %
RHI opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Robert Half Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.
About Robert Half
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robert Half
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.