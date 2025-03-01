Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $406.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.73 and a beta of 1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,631.48. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,220. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

