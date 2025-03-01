Q1 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.99.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

